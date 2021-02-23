COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 22, 2021

As of February 22, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 273 new cases since Feb. 21.

There are 222 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 19.

There have been 3 deaths recorded in the North Zone since Feb 19.

10,359 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 92% of the cases.

Despite an overall provincial decline in active cases, the North Zone gained 67 active cases over the weekend.

There has been a sharp decline in long-term cases as well as Hospital and ICU numbers. The province will be taking the full three weeks to assess the numbers and will be making a decision by March 1.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 282

(11 on Feb. 21) 7 289 Calgary Zone 111 5 116 Edmonton Zone 108 2 110 Central Zone 63 0 63 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 0 0 0

________________________________________________________________________

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 22, 2021

There are 14 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 6 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone

*****************************************************************

There are 131,336 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,843 deaths in Alberta (951 in Edmonton zone, 569 in Calgary Zone, 133 in North Zone, 104 in the Central Zone, 86 in the South Zone). Of the 131,336 cases, 324 are in the hospital including 53 in ICU (Intensive Care). 124,818 cases have recovered, which holds at 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.5%.

Dr. Hinshaw reported that 16 deaths in todays numbers were from December. The deaths were finally confirmed to be a result of COVID-19 and were added to the totals.

There are 4,675 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,665, Edmonton:1,028, North:859, Central:760, South:352, Unknown:11.

There have been 31 deaths recorded for Alberta since Feb 19. Of the 31 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 3 in the North Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, 11 in the Calgary Zone, and 13 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

February 22, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.