COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 19, 2021

As of February 19, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 325 new cases since Feb. 18.

There are 50 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 18.

There have been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

10,207 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 93% of the cases.

*****************************************************************

Vaccination Rollout Plan Announced

Premier Jason Kenney announced that Phase 1 of the vaccination rollout will be expanded to include seniors 75 or older. When Phase 1 is complete, Phase 2 will begin and will proceed in 4 stages. Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health added to the announcement explaining the Phase 2 stages (Groups A-D).

Independent and community seniors

Anyone who was born in 1946 or earlier will be able to receive the vaccine, regardless of where they live. Seniors will be able to book their immunization appointment through Alberta Health Services using an online and telephone booking system.

Details on how to book – by phone or online – will be released on Feb. 24, and links will be posted on the COVID-19 vaccine web page. Information about supports for isolated seniors and those with mobility challenges will also be posted.

Seniors living in congregate settings

Alberta Health Services will be offering the vaccine directly to all residents in retirement centres, lodges, supportive living and other congregate living facilities with residents who are aged 75 or older. Health officials will contact seniors congregate care facilities to arrange appointments for immunization services.

In sites where eligible seniors interact with residents younger than age 75, health officials will offer the vaccine to everyone living in the facility. Offering COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously to all residents reduces the overall risk of disease transmission, severe illness and death in the most vulnerable.

Eligible Albertans

Seniors aged 75 and older will join the growing list of Albertans who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, including:

Health-care workers in COVID-19 units, medical and surgical units, and operating rooms.

Health-care workers in emergency departments.

Home care workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care and designated supportive living facilities.

Respiratory therapists.

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

First Nations, Métis and persons 65 years of age and over living in a First Nations community or Metis Settlement.

Once Phase 2 is complete, the rest of Alberta will begin to receive their vaccinations. The length of each Stage is dependent on availability of the vaccine.

_______________________________________________________________________

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 246

(14 on Feb. 18) 7 253 Calgary Zone 98 5 103 Edmonton Zone 95 2 97 Central Zone 53 0 53 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 0 0 0

________________________________________________________________________

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 19, 2021

There are 17 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 6 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone

There are 130,355 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,812 deaths in Alberta (938 in Edmonton zone, 558 in Calgary Zone, 130 in North Zone, 101 in the Central Zone, 85 in the South Zone). Of the 130,355 cases, 352 are in the hospital including 55 in ICU (Intensive Care). 123,703 cases have recovered, which holds at 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.6%.

There are 4,840 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,702, Edmonton:1,260, North:792, Central:752, South:325, Unknown:9.

There have been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 7 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the North Zone, and 5 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

February 19, 2021 update by Premier Jason Kenney and the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro regarding vaccination rollout.