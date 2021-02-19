COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 18, 2021

As of February 18, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 415 new cases since Feb. 17.

There are 107 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 17.

There have been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

10,151 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 93% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 232

(14 on Feb. 17) 7 239 Calgary Zone 96 5 101 Edmonton Zone 87 2 89 Central Zone 49 0 49 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 18, 2021

There are 16 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 6 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone

There are 130,030 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,805 deaths in Alberta (933 in Edmonton zone, 558 in Calgary Zone, 129 in North Zone, 101 in the Central Zone, 84 in the South Zone). Of the 130,030 cases, 362 are in the hospital including 55 in ICU (Intensive Care). 123,338 cases have recovered, which holds at 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.2%.

There are 4,887 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,723, Edmonton:1,287, North:799, Central:729, South:333, Unknown:5.

There have been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 7 deaths: 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the North Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.

