COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 11, 2021

As of February 11, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 352 new cases since Feb. 10.

There are 53 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 10.

There have been 3 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

9,855 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 93% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 149 7 156 Calgary Zone 59 5 64 Edmonton Zone 54 2 56 Central Zone 36 0 36 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 11, 2021

There are twenty-one (21) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are two (2) OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are two (2) OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone

There are 127,921 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,744 deaths in Alberta (901 in Edmonton zone, 542 in Calgary Zone, 123 in North Zone, 101 in the Central Zone, 77 in the South Zone). Of the 127,921 cases, 397 are in the hospital including 71 in ICU (Intensive Care). 120,676 cases have recovered, which moves up to 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.5%.

There are 5,501 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,202, Edmonton:1,616, North:703, Central:679, South:292, Unknown:9.

There have been 16 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 16 deaths: 2 in the South Zone, 3 in the North Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 7 in the Edmonton Zone.

