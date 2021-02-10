COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 10, 2021

As of February 10, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 339 new cases since Feb. 9.

There are 38 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 9.

There have been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

9,786 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 93% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 113 7 120 Calgary Zone 53 5 58 Edmonton Zone 41 2 43 Central Zone 19 0 19 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 10, 2021

There are twenty (20) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are two (2) OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are two (2) OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone

There are 127,570 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,728 deaths in Alberta (894 in Edmonton zone, 538 in Calgary Zone, 120 in North Zone, 101 in the Central Zone, 75 in the South Zone). Of the 127,570 cases, 421 are in the hospital including 77 in ICU (Intensive Care). 120,136 cases have recovered, which holds at 95% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.2%.

There are 5,706 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,269, Edmonton:1,705, North:722, Central:674, South:326, Unknown:10.

There have been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 6 deaths: 2 in the Central Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

February 10, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.