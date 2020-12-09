COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 8, 2020

As of December 8, Alberta Health confirmed 1,727 new cases since Dec. 7.

There are 165 new cases in the North Zone since Dec. 7.

There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

3,494 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 74% of the cases.

Albertans receive new health measures to “bend the curve”

To ensure Alberta’s health system doesn’t become overwhelmed with COVID-19 hospitalizations, it was announced today that new measures will be implemented in order to bend the curve and lower Alberta’s case numbers.

Mandatory restriction – Province wide – Effective Dec. 8

All indoor and outdoor social gatherings – public and private – are prohibited

Close contacts are limited to household members only

People who live alone can have up to 2 close contacts: must be the same two contacts throughout the duration of the restriction if the close contacts do not live alone, visits cannot be held at their home single parents who only live with their children under 18 are permitted to have up to 2 close contacts



This does not apply to:

co-parenting arrangements

service visits from caregivers, health or childcare providers

home maintenance and repairs

mutual support group meetings

If you are a post-secondary student returning home for Christmas break, you are still allowed to return to your primary residence.

Masks are mandatory in all:

indoor public places

places of worship

indoor workplaces and facilities outside the home, except: when working alone in an office or a safely distanced cubicle or a barrier is in place rental accommodations used soley for the purposes of a private residence farm operations (exempt)



This workplace requirement:

applies to all employees, customers, visitors, delivery personnel and contractors

includes any location where employees are present in-person

includes all workplace locations where masks won’t pose a safety risk

does not change current student mask requirements in schools

As of December 13, working from home is mandatory unless the employer requires a physical presence for operational effectiveness. Also, all restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes are closed to in-person service and only take out, curbside pickup and delivery services are allowed.

Retail businesses and places of worship can only operate at 15% of fire code occupancy. Personal services businesses, such as a hair salons, and entertainment entities, such as casinos, are now closed starting at 12:01 am on December 13.

The new mandatory restrictions are applicable to the entire province of Alberta and will be in place at least until January 12, 2021. Click here for more details about the public measures in place

Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant

The Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant offers financial assistance to Alberta businesses, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations that were ordered to close or curtail operations, and that experienced a revenue reduction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses who have experienced a 30% revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic will qualify for the program, lowering the threshold from the existing 40% revenue loss requirement. This 30% threshold will be available to impacted businesses retroactive to March.

Alberta businesses affected by the public health orders in effect from November 6, 2020 and later will also be eligible to apply for a second payment through the program.

Meeting the program’s eligibility criteria means businesses are able to apply for 15% of their pre-COVID-19 monthly revenue up to:

a maximum of $5,000 in funding for their first payment, and

a maximum of $15,000 for their second payment

Application is not available until December 14. Details and application can be found at albert.ca.

There are 72,028 reported cases in Alberta, and 640 deaths in Alberta (304 in Edmonton zone, 215 in Calgary Zone, 51 in North Zone, 50 in the South Zone, 20 in the Central Zone). Of the 72,028 cases, 654 are in the hospital and 112 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 51,000 cases have recovered, which drops to 71% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 20,388 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,383, Calgary:7,529, Central:1,526, North:1,212, South:646, Unknown:92.

There have been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 9 deaths: 2 in the Calgary Zone , 5 in the Edmonton Zone, 1 in the South Zone, and 1 in the Central Zone.

December 8, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. New health measures were announced by Jason Kenney, Premier, and Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health, and relief funding for small to medium businesses was announced by Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.