COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 28, 2020

As of December 28, Alberta Health confirmed 4,480 new cases since Dec. 23. Dec 23=1,007, Dec 24=1,191, Dec 25=914, Dec 26=459, Dec 27=917. The lower number of cases on certain days can be attributed to less people coming in to be tested over the holidays.

There are 407 new cases in the North Zone since Dec. 23.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone Since Dec 23.

5,537 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 84% of the cases.

There are 98,269 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,002 deaths in Alberta (529 in Edmonton zone, 313 in Calgary Zone, 65 in North Zone, 56 in the South Zone, 39 in the Central Zone). Of the 98,269 cases, 878 are in the hospital including 148 in ICU (Intensive Care). 81,780 cases have recovered, which moves up to 84% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate ranged from 6.5-9.6% over the last five days.

There are 15,487 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:7,127, Calgary:5,429, Central:1,484, North:1,049, South:301, Unknown:83.

There have been 112 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last five days. Of the 112 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, 30 in the Calgary Zone, and 77 in the Edmonton Zone.

December 28, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.