COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 22, 2020

As of December 22, Alberta Health confirmed 1,021 new cases since Dec. 21.

There are 124 new cases in the North Zone since Dec. 21.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

4,976 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 82% of the cases.

There are 92,480 reported cases in Alberta, and 871 deaths in Alberta (440 in Edmonton zone, 277 in Calgary Zone, 62 in North Zone, 55 in the South Zone, 36 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 92,480 cases, 802 are in the hospital including 152 in ICU (Intensive Care). 73,298 cases have recovered, which moves up to 80% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 7.2%

There are 18,331 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:8,644, Calgary:6,555, Central:1,462, North:1,121, South:412, Unknown:117.

There have been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 11 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 4 in the Edmonton Zone.

December 22, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Premier Jason Kenney announces new exceptions for single people. A single person living by themselves may attend a household for one single event between December 23-28. They may only attend one event during this time. A household may host up to two single people during this time.