COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 15, 2020

As of December 15, Alberta Health confirmed 1,341 new cases since Dec. 14.

There are 123new cases in the North Zone since Dec. 14.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

4,232 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 77% of the cases.

Edmonton & Calgary neighbourhoods receive new health measures to “bend the curve”

Eleven neighbourhoods, two in Calgary and nine in Edmonton, are seeing more than usual cases and will be receiving additional health measures to bend the curve.

COVID Care Teams will be administering education and support to these communities that are found to be in higher density living arrangements driven by below average incomes, often with multi-family or multi-generational homes. There is also a higher proportion of individuals with a language barrier or employed in public-facing, higher risk jobs – e.g. front-line health care, maintenance, transportation.

Within these communities, individuals facing a language barrier will be delivered information their relevant languages and care packages with masks, sanitizer, will be distributed along with safe transportation to COVID-19 assessment and testing facilities.

Those that test positive for COVID and have to self-isolate but can’t because of their living arrangements will be offered housing in Self-Isolation hotels and eligible for financial aid of $625 once they have completed their isolation. There are currently sixteen Self-Isolation hotels in Alberta, six in Calgary, nine in Edmonton and one in Peace River.

There are 83,327 reported cases in Alberta, and 744 deaths in Alberta (369 in Edmonton zone, 240 in Calgary Zone, 56 in North Zone, 52 in the South Zone, 26 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 83,327 cases, 742 are in the hospital including 137 in ICU (Intensive Care). 61,934 cases have recovered, which moves up to 75% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 8.2%

There are 20,649 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,946, Calgary:7,331, Central:1,496, North:1,250, South:553, Unknown:73.

There have been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 11 deaths: 10 in the Edmonton Zone, and 1 in the South Zone.

December 15, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. New health measures for eleven neighbourhoods in Calgary and Edmonton were announced by Jason Kenney, Premier.