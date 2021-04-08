COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 8, 2021

As of April 8, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,429 new cases since April 7.

There are 184 new cases in the North Zone since April 7.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 7.

13,417 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Nearly half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain. Officials predict the variant strain known as B.1.1.7 will be the dominate strain likely by next week.

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 3,614 16 13 3,643 Central Zone 936 0 4 940 Edmonton Zone 2,467 10 1 2,478 North Zone 720 0 5 725 South Zone 454 0 0 454 Unknown 38 0 0 38 Alberta 8,229 26 23 8,278 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

12,187 active cases in Alberta 5,457 active cases ( 44.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 8,278 variants of concern identified 5,457 active 2,791 recovered 30 died

variants of concern identified 24,059 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 2,439 4 1,200 3,643 Central Zone 533 2 405 940 Edmonton Zone 1,560 24 894 2,478 North Zone 612 0 113 725 South Zone 278 0 176 454 Unknown 35 0 3 38 Alberta 5,457 30 2,791 8,278

*********************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 8, 2021

There are 17 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 13 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 156,905 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,005 deaths in Alberta (1016 in Edmonton zone, 610 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 123 in the Central Zone, 106 in the South Zone). Of the 156,905 cases, 340 are in the hospital including 83 in ICU (Intensive Care). 142,713 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.4%.

There are 12,187 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,709, Edmonton:2,916, North:1,614, Central:940, South:915, Unknown:93.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 7. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Calgary Zone and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

April 8, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Dr. Hinshaw’s next live update is scheduled for April 13.