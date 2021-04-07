COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 7, 2021

As of April 7, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,351 new cases since April 6.
There are 211 new cases in the North Zone since April 6.
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since April 6.
13,325 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Nearly half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain. Officials predict the variant strain known as B.1.1.7 will be the dominate strain likely by next week.
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|3,297
|16
|13
|3,326
|Central Zone
|850
|0
|4
|854
|Edmonton Zone
|2,231
|10
|1
|2,242
|North Zone
|655
|0
|5
|660
|South Zone
|433
|0
|0
|433
|Unknown
|46
|0
|0
|46
|Alberta
|7,512
|26
|23
|7,561
- 11,464 active cases in Alberta
- 4,951 active cases (43.2% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 7,561 variants of concern identified
- 4,951 active
- 2,581 recovered
- 29 died
- 22,790 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|2,220
|4
|1,102
|3,326
|Central Zone
|483
|2
|369
|854
|Edmonton Zone
|1,363
|23
|856
|2,242
|North Zone
|566
|0
|94
|660
|South Zone
|276
|0
|157
|433
|Unknown
|43
|0
|3
|46
|Alberta
|4,951
|29
|2,581
|7,561
*********************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 7, 2021
There are 19 ALERTS for the North Zone.
There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 12 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 155,476 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,002 deaths in Alberta (1014 in Edmonton zone, 609 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 123 in the Central Zone, 106 in the South Zone). Of the 155,476 cases, 333 are in the hospital including 79 in ICU (Intensive Care). 142,010 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.7%.
There are 11,464 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,408, Edmonton:2,640, North:1,522, Central:934, South:865, Unknown:95.
There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta since April 6. Of the 1 death: 1 in the North Zone.
No live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.