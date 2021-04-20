COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 20, 2021

As of April 20, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,345 new cases since April 19.

There are 144 new cases in the North Zone since April 19.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since April 19.

14,881 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 8,087 20 108 8,215 Central Zone 2,212 0 11 2,223 Edmonton Zone 5,156 11 23 5,190 North Zone 1,963 0 34 1,997 South Zone 926 0 6 932 Unknown 46 0 0 46 Alberta 18,390 31 182 18,603 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

18,481 active cases in Alberta 10,520 active cases ( 56.9% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 18,603 variants of concern identified 10,520 active 8,026 recovered 57 died

variants of concern identified 40,539 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 4,495 12 3,708 8,215 Central Zone 1,306 4 913 2,223 Edmonton Zone 2,934 37 2,219 5,190 North Zone 1,263 2 732 1,997 South Zone 479 2 451 932 Unknown 43 0 3 46 Alberta 10,520 57 8,026 18,603

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.

Acute care facilities

St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

Bethel Happy Daycare, Fort McMurray

Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont

Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Michels Canada, Valleyview

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith

Peace River Correctional Centre

PTW Canada

RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview

Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

The Grocery People, High Level

Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 20, 2021

There are 19 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 12 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 28 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 173,531 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,048 deaths in Alberta (1035 in Edmonton zone, 619 in Calgary Zone, 152 in North Zone, 130 in the Central Zone, 112 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 476 are in the hospital including 105 in ICU (Intensive Care). 153,002 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.4%.

There are 18,481 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,098, Edmonton:4,899, North:2,543, Central:1,900, South:969, Unknown:72.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 19. Of the 5 deaths: 1 in the North Zone and 4 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of April 19, Canada has 1,131,773 confirmed cases. There have been 23,667 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th)

There have been 1,019,779 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 31,779,242 confirmed cases. There are 568,284 deaths recorded and 25,103,574 recovered cases. 85,365,180 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 142,456,745 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,035,844 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 106,711,613, cases recovered globally. A total of 843,158,196 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (15,321,089), Brazil (13,973,695), France (5,401,293), Russia (4,665,553). No other country has reached the 4,500,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (374,682), Mexico (212,466), India (180,530), and the UK (127,557). No other country has reached the 120,000 mark. Canada moves down to 25th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (13,108,582), Brazil (12,390,719), Russia (4,293,866), Turkey (3,792,129). All other countries are below 3,500,000 recovered cases. Canada moves down to 19th.

