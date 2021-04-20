COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 20, 2021

As of April 20, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,345 new cases since April 19.
There are 144 new cases in the North Zone since April 19.
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since April 19.
14,881 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|8,087
|20
|108
|8,215
|Central Zone
|2,212
|0
|11
|2,223
|Edmonton Zone
|5,156
|11
|23
|5,190
|North Zone
|1,963
|0
|34
|1,997
|South Zone
|926
|0
|6
|932
|Unknown
|46
|0
|0
|46
|Alberta
|18,390
|31
|182
|18,603
- 18,481 active cases in Alberta
- 10,520 active cases (56.9% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 18,603 variants of concern identified
- 10,520 active
- 8,026 recovered
- 57 died
- 40,539 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|4,495
|12
|3,708
|8,215
|Central Zone
|1,306
|4
|913
|2,223
|Edmonton Zone
|2,934
|37
|2,219
|5,190
|North Zone
|1,263
|2
|732
|1,997
|South Zone
|479
|2
|451
|932
|Unknown
|43
|0
|3
|46
|Alberta
|10,520
|57
|8,026
|18,603
*********************************************************************************
Acute care facilities
- St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
Other facilities and settings
- Bethel Happy Daycare, Fort McMurray
- Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie
- Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont
- Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith
- Peace River Correctional Centre
- PTW Canada
- RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview
- Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie
- Rotary House, Grande Prairie
- Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- The Grocery People, High Level
- Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray
*********************************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 20, 2021
There are 19 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 12 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 28 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 173,531 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,048 deaths in Alberta (1035 in Edmonton zone, 619 in Calgary Zone, 152 in North Zone, 130 in the Central Zone, 112 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 476 are in the hospital including 105 in ICU (Intensive Care). 153,002 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.4%.
There are 18,481 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,098, Edmonton:4,899, North:2,543, Central:1,900, South:969, Unknown:72.
There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 19. Of the 5 deaths: 1 in the North Zone and 4 in the Edmonton Zone.
—————————————————————————————————————–
As of April 19, Canada has 1,131,773 confirmed cases. There have been 23,667 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th)
There have been 1,019,779 recovered cases in Canada.
The USA has 31,779,242 confirmed cases. There are 568,284 deaths recorded and 25,103,574 recovered cases. 85,365,180 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.
There are 142,456,745 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,035,844 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 106,711,613, cases recovered globally. A total of 843,158,196 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (15,321,089), Brazil (13,973,695), France (5,401,293), Russia (4,665,553). No other country has reached the 4,500,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (374,682), Mexico (212,466), India (180,530), and the UK (127,557). No other country has reached the 120,000 mark. Canada moves down to 25th.
The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (13,108,582), Brazil (12,390,719), Russia (4,293,866), Turkey (3,792,129). All other countries are below 3,500,000 recovered cases. Canada moves down to 19th.
***********************************************************************************************************
We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.
April 20 live update today by Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.