COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 14, 2021

As of April 14, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,412 new cases since April 13.

There are 235 new cases in the North Zone since April 13.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 13.

14,038 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 5,780 18 84 5,882 Central Zone 1,456 0 11 1,467 Edmonton Zone 3,581 11 14 3,606 North Zone 1,218 0 28 1,246 South Zone 706 0 1 707 Unknown 24 0 0 24 Alberta 12,765 29 138 12,932 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

15,569 active cases in Alberta 8,197 active cases ( 52.6% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 12,932 variants of concern identified 8,197 active 4,688 recovered 47 died

variants of concern identified 31,582 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 3,806 9 2,067 5,882 Central Zone 885 4 578 1,467 Edmonton Zone 2,182 33 1,391 3,606 North Zone 894 1 351 1,246 South Zone 407 0 300 707 Unknown 23 0 1 24 Alberta 8,197 47 4,688 12,932

*********************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 14, 2021

There are 17 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 12 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 16 ALERTS for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 164,531 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,029 deaths in Alberta (1028 in Edmonton zone, 616 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 127 in the Central Zone, 108 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 420 are in the hospital including 92 in ICU (Intensive Care). 146,933 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.19%.

There are 15,569 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:7,166, Edmonton:3,960, North:2,067, Central:1,402, South:915, Unknown:59.

There has been 8 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 13. Of the 8 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, and 4 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

There is no live update today by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.