COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 13, 2021

As of April 13, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,081 new cases since April 12.
There are 147 new cases in the North Zone since April 12.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 12.
13,865 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|5,413
|17
|82
|5,512
|Central Zone
|1,368
|0
|4
|1,372
|Edmonton Zone
|3,393
|10
|5
|3,408
|North Zone
|1,149
|0
|10
|1,159
|South Zone
|651
|0
|1
|652
|Unknown
|51
|0
|0
|51
|Alberta
|12,025
|27
|102
|12,154
- 15,087 active cases in Alberta
- 7,910 active cases (52.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 12,154 variants of concern identified
- 7,910 active
- 4,202 recovered
- 42 died
- 30,370 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|3,636
|9
|1,867
|5,512
|Central Zone
|843
|3
|526
|1,372
|Edmonton Zone
|2,101
|30
|1,277
|3,408
|North Zone
|903
|0
|256
|1,159
|South Zone
|380
|0
|272
|652
|Unknown
|47
|0
|4
|51
|Alberta
|7,910
|42
|4,202
|12,154
*********************************************************************************
Acute care facilities
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
Other facilities and settings
- Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie
- Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith
- Peace River Correctional Centre
- PTW Canada
- RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview
- Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie
- Rotary House, Grande Prairie
- Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tourmaline Oil Nabors, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray
******************************************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 13, 2021
There are 15 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 13 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 16 ALERTS for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 163,119 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,021 deaths in Alberta (1024 in Edmonton zone, 616 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 124 in the Central Zone, 107 in the South Zone). Of the 163,119 cases, 402 are in the hospital including 88 in ICU (Intensive Care). 146,011 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 8.9%.
There are 15,087 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:6,938, Edmonton:3,717, North:2,005, Central:1,346, South:936, Unknown:145.
There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 12. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Edmonton Zone and 2 in the Calgary Zone.
We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.
April 13, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.