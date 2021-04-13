COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 13, 2021

As of April 13, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,081 new cases since April 12.

There are 147 new cases in the North Zone since April 12.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 12.

13,865 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 5,413 17 82 5,512 Central Zone 1,368 0 4 1,372 Edmonton Zone 3,393 10 5 3,408 North Zone 1,149 0 10 1,159 South Zone 651 0 1 652 Unknown 51 0 0 51 Alberta 12,025 27 102 12,154 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

15,087 active cases in Alberta 7,910 active cases ( 52.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 12,154 variants of concern identified 7,910 active 4,202 recovered 42 died

variants of concern identified 30,370 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 3,636 9 1,867 5,512 Central Zone 843 3 526 1,372 Edmonton Zone 2,101 30 1,277 3,408 North Zone 903 0 256 1,159 South Zone 380 0 272 652 Unknown 47 0 4 51 Alberta 7,910 42 4,202 12,154

*********************************************************************************

Outbreaks in Alberta

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Acute care facilities

Bonnyville Health Centre

St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Michels Canada, Valleyview

Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith

Peace River Correctional Centre

PTW Canada

RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview

Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tourmaline Oil Nabors, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray

******************************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 13, 2021

There are 15 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 13 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 16 ALERTS for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 163,119 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,021 deaths in Alberta (1024 in Edmonton zone, 616 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 124 in the Central Zone, 107 in the South Zone). Of the 163,119 cases, 402 are in the hospital including 88 in ICU (Intensive Care). 146,011 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 8.9%.

There are 15,087 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:6,938, Edmonton:3,717, North:2,005, Central:1,346, South:936, Unknown:145.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 12. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Edmonton Zone and 2 in the Calgary Zone.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

April 13, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.