COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 12, 2021

As of April 12, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,136 new cases since April 11.

There are 507 new cases in the North Zone since April 9.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 9.

13,753 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Over half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain.

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 4,994 17 82 5,093 Central Zone 1,315 0 4 1,319 Edmonton Zone 3,255 10 5 3,270 North Zone 1,076 0 10 1,086 South Zone 630 0 1 631 Unknown 50 0 0 50 Alberta 11,320 27 102 11,449 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

14,849 active cases in Alberta 7,620 active cases ( 51.3% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 11,449 variants of concern identified 7,620 active 3,789 recovered 40 died

variants of concern identified 29,087 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 3,388 8 1,697 5,093 Central Zone 828 3 488 1,319 Edmonton Zone 2,090 29 1,151 3,270 North Zone 883 0 203 1,086 South Zone 386 0 245 631 Unknown 45 0 5 50 Alberta 7,620 40 3,789 11,449

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 12, 2021

There are 14 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 13 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 162,038 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,018 deaths in Alberta (1023 in Edmonton zone, 614 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 124 in the Central Zone, 107 in the South Zone). Of the 162,038 cases, 390 are in the hospital including 90 in ICU (Intensive Care). 145,171 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.1%.

There are 14,849 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:6,802, Edmonton:3,688, North:1,970, Central:1,311, South:949, Unknown:129.

There has been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 9. Of the 11 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 3 in the Calgary Zone, and 6 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

Premier Jason Kenney announces vaccination rollout progress. April 13, 2021 is the next live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.