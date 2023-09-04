Courthouse provides fun environment to work in

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is a job where all the training you will need will be provided on site by friendly and professional staff who want the very best for you to succeed.

So why not consider joining staff at the High Prairie courthouse? Positions are available to begin a rewarding career.

The fact is, most courts in Alberta are short of employees right now (High Prairie is short two and one returns shortly from maternity), and it is far easier than one might think to take on the challenge.

In terms of formal qualifications, please inquire at the High Prairie Courthouse. Senior staff at the courthouse provide all the training needed.

Candis Haire started as a judicial clerk in 2002 and is now senior judicial clerk, i.e., supervisor at the High Prairie facility.

“I enjoy the work,” says Haire.

“It is a fast-paced environment and we have a great staff to work with us. (The work) is fresh and ever-changing. There is always something new, something different.”

And whether the daily task involves criminal, civil, family, child welfare or youth court, Haire says one senses a true “feeling of accomplishment” after each day’s work.

Lisa Teynor started as a judicial clerk in July 2006 and is now a senior judicial clerk. She enjoys the job environment.

“The coworkers – the relationships we build. We keep a healthy relationship and its positive all the time.”

She likes the fact the job is fast-paced and you constantly learn something new each day as laws and procedures change.

“I like to stay busy,” she says.

Terryn Calliou was looking for a different job when she joined as a judicial clerk in 2006.

“It’s the satisfaction you get completing a day,” she says. “Every day is different. One day you are in the courtroom and the next day in front of the counter.”

But newcomers need not worry. Training occurs before being thrust in the courtroom.

Judicial clerk Lindsey Keay adds “The work environment is fun to work in. It’s a positive environment” while judicial clerk Brayley Emter says, “The office environment is amazing. I love working here. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked.”

If you are interested in finding out more, go to the High Prairie Courthouse and ask. Staff would be more than pleased to talk to you.

More information and videos about the work or a judicial clerk can be found at this link: https://alberta.ca/become-a-judicial-clerk