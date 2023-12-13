Course will teach how to prevent child sex abuse

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

It’s an issue every parent wants to vehemently protect their child from, but one that they may need some help to prevent it from happening.

Northern Sunrise County/Nampa Family and Community Support Services is offering a workshop to help parents prevent child sexual abuse in the form of Prevent It!

“Prevent It! is a workshop that aims to help prevent child sexual abuse,” says FCSS director Amber Houle.

“It educates and empowers adults to act and help prevent and respond to child sexual abuse. Participants will learn more about child sexual abuse, healthy sexual development, as well as what behaviours to look for.”

The workshop will be useful for parents, professionals, and organizations that want to learn how to protect children in their lives. If an individual is interested in seeking training for staff and volunteers in the prevention of child sexual abuse, this workshop will help to teach them what there is to know.

“Participants will also learn how to talk with children about their sexual development and about child sexual abuse,” says Houle.

“They will also learn about concerning signs to watch for in children that could indicate sexual abuse has occurred. Individuals will also learn about concerning signs to watch for in other adults. Lastly, participants will learn ways they can begin taking action,” she adds.

Houle says if people want to be leaders in health and safety regarding child protection, this is a workshop that they need to take. The three-hour workshop will be available to anyone over 18 years of age who wants to learn how to prevent child sexual abuse.

“Child sexual abuse is a difficult topic to discuss,” says Houle. “By having an understanding of child sexual abuse, the signs to look for, and how to facilitate conversations around abuse, participants will become change makers in our communities, speaking up for those that may not feel comfortable doing so.”

The workshop will be held by Zoom on Jan. 30, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. Anyone interested in participating are encouraged to register by calling Amber at (780) 625-3287 or by emailing ahoule@northernsunrise.net.