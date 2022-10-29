Count ‘em! 30 vehicles broken into!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP are investigating a multitude of vehicles being broken into.

Media Relations Officer Lindsay McNab says the crimes occurred in the Shaftesbury Estates area at Peace River. Police are asking for help.

“RCMP are looking for residents in the Shaftesbury Estates to review any surveillance they might have from Oct. 16, 2022, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” says McNab.

“Officers are looking for two males dressed in all black going onto driveways checking vehicles.”

If anyone has any surveillance, they are asked to bring it to the Peace River RCMP detachment.

Police ask the public to report any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, police are offering tips to keep personal property safe: