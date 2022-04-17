Continuing care residents get help

The Government of Alberta is paying the first three months of 2022’s annual increase in accommodations charges for continuing care residents.

In a news release April 5, the government announced it is providing $10.4 million to continuing care operators to offset one-quarter of this year’s increase in accommodation charges in long-term care and designated supportive living.

By law, operators are permitted to raise accommodation rates each July 1 by the rate of inflation over the previous year. This year’s increase is 5.5 per cent. The government will pay operators directly for the increase for July 1 to Sept. 30.

Jason Copping, Alberta’s Minister of Health, says in a news release the inflation rate was unusually high.

“And passing it on in full would be an undue strain on continuing care residents and families. Giving them a break is the right thing to do.

“At the same time, operators are also being impacted by inflation,” he adds. “We’ll look at options to reduce the burden on residents beyond Sept. 30 while we also ensure operators have the revenue they need to maintain services.”