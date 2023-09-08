Consider a new career at High Prairie court house

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Looking for a challenging and rewarding career in a place you might not expect?

Consider joining the friendly staff at the High Prairie courthouse? Positions are now available to begin a rewarding career.

Most courts in Alberta are short of employees right now (High Prairie is short two and one returns shortly from maternity), and it is far easier than one might think to take on the challenge. All the training you need will be provided on site by friendly and professional staff who want the very best for you to succeed.

In terms of formal qualifications, please review the job posting on the website listed in the ad on this page, or inquire at the courthouse. Senior staff at the court house will happily answer all your questions.

Candis Haire stated as a judicial clerk in 2002 and is now senior judicial clerk, i.e., supervisor at the High Prairie facility.

“I enjoy the work,” says Haire.

“It is a fast-paced environment and we have a great staff to work with us. (The work) is fresh and ever-changing. There is always something new, something different.”

And whether the daily task involves criminal, civil, family, child welfare or youth court, Haire says one senses a true “feeling of accomplishment” after each day’s work.

Still, it all comes down to helping people.

“We do try to take the time to help the people,” says Haire, adding staff strive to provide the “smalltown service” so many value and appreciate.

Lisa Teynor started as a judicial clerk in July 2006 and is now a senior judicial clerk. She enjoys the job environment.

“The coworkers – the relationships we build. We keep healthy relationships and it’s positive all the time.”

She likes the fact the job is fast-paced and you constantly learn something new each day as laws and procedures change.

“I like to stay busy,” Teynor says.

Terryn Calliou was looking for a different job when she joined the staff as a judicial clerk in 2006.

“It’s the satisfaction you get completing a day,” she says.

Calliou also enjoys the multi-tasking the job offers, meaning you are doing something different each day.

“Every day is different. One day you are in the courtroom and the next day in front of the counter.”

The help offered each other in High Prairie extends to other communities. Many times, staff are asked to help in other locations. Calliou has been to Peace River, Grande Prairie, High Level, and even Fort McMurray and Calgary to name a few.

But newcomers need not worry.

Training occurs before being thrust into the courtroom or sent away to help other jurisdictions.

“You get all the training here, it’s all hands-on,” adds Aurore Ramsany, adding staff are very friendly and helpful. She started in April 2022 and appreciates the opportunity to gain experience in her ultimate goal of becoming a social worker.

“I think you get a lot of benefits learning about the different processes,” she says, adding it is all accomplished in a positive atmosphere.

Judicial clerk Lindsey Keay, who started in June, agrees.

“What I like most are the colleagues,” she says. “The work environment is fun to work in. It’s a positive environment. Everyone you work with is so good.

“It’s a good challenge,” adds Keay, adding she is always learning.

For judicial clerk Brayley Emter, who is training to be a doctor, she returns each summer.

“The office environment is amazing. I love working here. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked. I like being able to help people.”

She adds working not only working with staff but also justices, lawyers and sheriffs is also pleasing.

More information and videos about the work or becoming a judicial clerk can be found at this link: https://alberta.ca/become-a-judicial-clerk