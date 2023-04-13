Company waits word on grant

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Canadian Fibre Optics is coming closer to bringing better internet service to McLennan.

Council heard at its March 13 meeting from Jodi Bloomer, who updated council on the project and discussed the master access agreement.

While everything seems to be a go, the problem is there has been no official government announcement for funding. Until that occurs, council decided against signing the agreement.

Bloomer told council fibre to be installed will last 30-50 years. She said preliminary designs are completed for installation and they are waiting word on government grants, which she is optimistic about.

“We do feel we have to wait,” said Bloomer. “We don’t feel it will be much longer.

“We want to make sure our I’s are dotted and out T’s are crossed,” she told council as the project moves forward.

Assuming the grant is announced, Canadian Fibre Optics then talks to the Town and they sign the master access agreement allowing the company to install the service.

“If the don’t get the grant, they won’t be doing anything,” noted mayor Jason Doris as the reason for town council not signing the agreement now.

The master access agreement is expected to cover 20 years.