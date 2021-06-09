Community gardens take root in Falher

Soil is dumped into community garden boxes at the Falher Library by volunteer Dan Born, left, and Dave Marchildon of Pokey Trucking.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new community garden program for the Smoky River region has been planted in Falher.



Smoky River Family and Community Support Services launched the first plots June 2 at the Falher Library to provide space for people to grow vegetables and flowers.



“Hopefully, we can expand into neighbouring communities next spring,” project co-or- dinator Charlene Born says.



“We did not have any volunteers sign up in other communities.”



FCSS created the regional program to also include gardens in Falher, McLennan, Donnelly and Girouxville.



Smoky River FCSS also serves Tangent, Eaglesham, and Wan- ham in Birch Hills County and planned to add one garden in that area.



Two 16-foot-long raised garden boxes were located in Falher.



“We have five individuals taking on garden plots,” Born says.



“We have divided each box into three plots.”



FCSS will plant one plot for the Falher satellite food bank of the High Prairie and District Food Bank.



“We have also enjoyed the support of the Falher Library board,” Born says.



The garden boxes were constructed by volunteer Patrick Levesque and Born.



Dave Marchildon of Pokey Trucking and volunteer Dan Born delivered and placed the soil in the beds.



Summer student Victoria Dicks and Charlene Born stained the boxes.



The project is funded by Smoky River FCSS.