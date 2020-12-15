Community Futures has a deal for you

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Local businesses and non-profits in the Peace River area continue to be seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, there is help.



In response, Community Futures Peace Country will be offering additional $40,000 small business loans as part of the Government of Canada’s Regional Relief and Recovery Fund.



The zero-interest, partially forgivable loans are intended to help rural small and medium-sized businesses [SMEs] cover ongoing costs and help them resume normal business operations after COVID-19, a news release from Community Futures states.



“Every day, we see small businesses continue to struggle with reduced revenues, increased costs, and uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Randy Hodgkinson, general manager of Community Futures Peace Country.



“This extension will ensure more rural SMEs have access to relief and recovery funding, and Community Futures can continue to assist as many local businesses as possible during these difficult times.”



Since May 2020, the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund through Community Futures Peace Country has approved 34 applications and dispersed over $1.2 million in loans, which helped maintain over 50 jobs.



If interested or for more information, contact Hodgkinson at [780] 624-1161.