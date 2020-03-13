Community events cancelled or postponed in High Prairie

Several community events planned for the High Prairie area have been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide pandemic.

March 13

-High Prairie Red Wings’ home playoff game. Playoffs cancelled.

March 14

-High Prairie Skating Club Performance Day.

-Fundraising AC/DC concert for High Prairie and District Food Bank.

March 15

-Harlan Noskey benefit hockey game in High Prairie.

March 20-22

-High Prairie Red Wings Hockey Tournament.

March 26-29

-Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament.

April 18-19

-High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show. The event is tentatively rescheduled for June 13-14.

North Peace Hockey League Final is postponed.

The decision respects Hockey Alberta and Hockey Canada’s decision.

An effort will be made in April if it is possible to proceed.

South Peace News will regularly update a list of events and other activities cancelled or postponed during the coronavirus (COCID-19) pandemic.



Organizations are encouraged to inform the South Peace News and readers about their cancelled events.



