Committee wins Rhapsody Community Award

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Meanwhile, the Peace Regional Healthcare Attraction and Retention Committee has been named as the 2020 winner of the Rhapsody Community Award.



The Rhapsody Community Award recognizes a rural Alberta community that has developed innovative and collaborative approaches to successfully attract and retain health-care providers in its area.



The Peace Regional Committee was selected from all of the qualified candidates for the award based on the variety of initiatives the committee is involved in, the positive change in attitudes they have encouraged, and the successes they have achieved.



“Local health providers tell us the Peace Regional committee makes them feel welcome, and they go out of their way to find opportunities to show them that they care,” says Anderson.



“The appreciation expressed in the letters of support that accompanied the nomination reflects that, while the committee has successful achieved attraction and retention goals, they have also succeeded in engaging and empowering their community with this work.”



The committee has been involved in several initiatives to attract health professionals to the rural northern community, including formal welcomes of new health professionals; medical residents and students; tours and packages for visiting health professionals; engagement between committee members and health professionals; appreciation barbecues; successful Rhapsody Award nominations; and hosting a medical skills weekend.



The committee has successfully attracted new physicians to Peace River through these many initiatives.



RhPAP celebrates Rhapsody Award recipients with a recognition event in their home community, which includes the Rhapsody Award presentation, a donation by RhPAP to a local non-profit organization on behalf of the recipient, and the airing of a video profiling the recipient, or recipients, and their contributions to the health and well-being of their community.



Details on the recognition event haven’t been released.