Commentary – Autumn musings from a favourite fall novel

There is something about autumn that makes old stories feel new again.

As the light lowers and the first chill settles into the evenings, myths seem less like distant tales and more like practical companions. It is a time when change is not an abstract idea but something we can see from the kitchen window.

That may be why Madeline Miller’s novel Circe feels especially fitting for this time of year.

Miller reimagines the mythic witch Circe not as a monster at the edge of a hero’s journey, but as the centre of her own life. In the older myths, Circe is often remembered for turning men into pigs. Miller’s generosity is to ask what kind of life might have led to that moment, and what kind of person might exist beyond it.

Her Circe is not born powerful in the simple, shining way of the Olympian gods.

She is awkward, overlooked, and underestimated. She longs to belong, makes mistakes, and learns by consequence. Her magic develops not as a tidy gift, but as a craft—something discovered through attention, labour, and necessity.

That idea feels seasonal.

Autumn is a pretty farewell. But anyone who gardens, teaches, parents, or simply pays a heating bill knows autumn is also work. It asks us to prepare. We pull what is left from the soil, cover what needs protecting, mend what winter will test, and learn again the old discipline of limits. Like Circe on her island, we discover that survival is rarely dramatic.

More often, it is repetitive, domestic, and patient. It is a dance of chopping, storing, checking, tending, remembering.

Circe’s exile to Aiaia begins as punishment, but over time it becomes the ground of her independence. Cast out from the halls of the gods, she must make a life with what is at hand. At first, solitude wounds her. Later, it teaches her.

This is one of the novel’s most moving truths. Not every banishment remains only a loss. Not every lonely season is empty. Sometimes separation strips away the noise that kept us from hearing our own voice.

Many of us know what it is to be set apart for a while: by illness, grief, caregiving, financial strain, a job change, or the ordinary exhaustion that arrives after a demanding year.

We may not call it exile, but we recognize the feeling of watching the world continue while our own life narrows. Miller expertly words that state of reflection. “All my life had been murk and depths, but I was not a part of that dark water. I was a creature within it.”

There are seasons when we do not expand outward. We deepen. Autumn is the season of dying things, but it is only a season that we must move through.

Gods in Miller’s world are dazzling, but often cruel because nothing truly costs them. Mortals, by contrast, are fragile and brief.

Their beauty lies partly in the fact that they do not last. Autumn teaches the same lesson without ever speaking a word.

A tree in full colour is moving because the brilliance is temporary. The last garden tomatoes taste better because we know frost is coming. The last warm afternoon of the year carries a sweetness that a sunny June day can’t seem to manage.

Millers’ novel honours the strength that comes not from pretending to be untouched, but from being altered and still choosing to act with courage.

We do not need to be mythical witches to understand transformation. We practice it whenever we compost, repurpose or preserve what can nourish us later.

Circe endures because it takes a figure once pushed to the margins and allows her to speak in her own voice.

Autumn, too, gives dignity to the margins. It reminds us that endings are not only endings. They are also preparations, reckonings, and beginnings in disguise.

As we move into this season, Miller’s Circe offers a timely invitation: to accept transformation without rushing it.

Sara Driedger