A one-hour interview with 94-year-old Slave Lake resident Josef Winkler, who has lived in the community since 1953, left me reflecting on what truly matters in life.

A few weeks ago, his stepdaughter, Audrey, invited The Lakeside Leader to take pictures of her father’s 94th birthday. What began as a birthday visit turned into one of the most memorable interviews I’ve had as a reporter.

The story was published in our paper few weeks ago.

Our conversation lasted nearly an hour and a half. At 94, Winkler sometimes had difficulty speaking.

We took our time. Eventually, we had to end the interview because it was time for his medical checkup.

But during that hour, I heard stories I won’t forget.

Winkler remembered events from the 1950s and 1960s, sharing memories from decades ago. He remembered the time he left his hometown. He remembered the time he moved to Canada, and where he worked. He also remembered the time he moved to Slave Lake.

I found it amazing how those experiences remained so deeply embedded in his mind, heart and soul.

Toward the end, I asked him one final question. What was his greatest advice for the younger generation, including someone like me?

His answer was so simple. He said to take care of yourself, and go to the doctor when you need to.

That was it! And honestly, that answer stayed with me!

As adults, why do we stress so much about everything? Our debts, salaries, careers, mortgages, and the things we hope to own someday. We’re constantly worrying about what’s next, whether we’re earning enough, achieving enough, falling behind.

Of course, money matters. Having a stable job and planning for the future are important.

But after interviewing Winkler, I started wondering whether those things will matter as much when we’re 94. Will we remember how much money we earned at 20, 30, 40, or even 50? How quickly we got promoted? Or what kind of house we owned?

Perhaps! But I believe we will remember the people we loved, the places we visited, the friendships we made and the moments that shaped our lives.

We’ll remember those stories.

And maybe, one day, we’ll share those memories with our children, grandchildren, friends or even a young reporter who comes by with a notebook and a few questions.

That interview reminded me life isn’t only about what we accomplish or accumulate. It’s also about the memories and lessons we make along the way.

Because when we’re 94, perhaps the most valuable things we’ll have aren’t our possessions, but the stories we can still remember and tell to the next generation.

Julia Magsombol