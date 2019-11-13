College honours long-serving employees

SPN Staff
Northern Lakes College celebrated long- serving and retiring employees at the college’s annual Long-Service Awards Night in Slave Lake on Oct. 23.
The evening celebrated a total of 425 years of combined service among all recipients, says an NLC news release dated Oct. 23.
“It is with pride that we celebrate the dedicated service to the college by our employees and retirees,” college president Ann Everatt says.
“The strength of Northern Lakes College comes from the wholehearted devotion of employees towards a common goal – student success.”
Everatt was one of 34 employees who were honoured.
Recipients were from 10 different campuses and locations across the Northern Lakes College service region, including Chateh, Gift Lake, Grouard, High Prairie, McLennan, Peace River, Peerless Lake, Slave Lake, along with Northern Lakes College program sites in the Peace River Correctional Centre and Grande Prairie.
The evening is an opportunity to express appreciation and recognition to long-serving employees whose dedication and hard work contribute to the success of college students.
Members of the board of governors, family members, and co-workers spent an enjoyable evening celebrating the long-service recipients and retirees.
Northern Lakes College acknowledges service in five-year increments and gives special recognition for 20 years of service and more.
The event highlighted the individual career accomplishments of the 20-year and 30-year service recipients, along with retirees who attended.
Anecdotes and stories illustrated the dedicated service, career accomplishments, commitment and enthusiasm of each employee.
NLC retirees, long-service award employees
Retirees
Shirley Harkness
Linda Howell
Sylvia Pratt
Pam Wilson
30 Years of Service
Debra Lafoy Caissie
20 Years of Service
Lorna Duchesneau
Paul Hardy
Kim Nichols
Rene Ouellette
15 Years of Service
Bonnie Gardner
Shirley Harkness
Lynn Panasiuk
Sylvia Pratt
Helen Jane Shawyer
Carol Schamp
Monica Schuhmacher
Alfred Supernault
10 Years of Service
Shirley Becker
Nereo Bolzon
Paul Chaulk
Ata Ibdah
Tim Locke
Cindy Martin
Randah Mouallem
Connie Netowastanum
Janice Obichon
Lorilee Oldford
Lawrence Riley
5 Years of Service
Jade Auger
Margaret Didzena
Ann Everatt
Shawna Goulet
Melanie Halcrow
Jennifer Larmand
Crystal Providence
Jeff VanWyck
Eric Willier
Heather-Lynn Willier