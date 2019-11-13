College honours long-serving employees

Northern Lakes College honoured several retiring and long-serving employees Oct. 23 in Slave Lake. Sitting in the front row, left-right, are Jennifer Larmand, Janice Obichon, Ann Everatt, Cindy Martin, Tim Locke, Linda Howell, Shirley Harkness, and Pam Wilson. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Lawrence Riley, Randah Mouallem, Ata Ibdah, Rene Ouellette, Carol Schamp, Shirley Becker, Paul Chaulk, Connie Netowastanum, Helen Jane Shawyer and Debra Lafoy Caissie.

SPN Staff

Northern Lakes College celebrated long- serving and retiring employees at the college’s annual Long-Service Awards Night in Slave Lake on Oct. 23.



The evening celebrated a total of 425 years of combined service among all recipients, says an NLC news release dated Oct. 23.



“It is with pride that we celebrate the dedicated service to the college by our employees and retirees,” college president Ann Everatt says.



“The strength of Northern Lakes College comes from the wholehearted devotion of employees towards a common goal – student success.”



Everatt was one of 34 employees who were honoured.



Recipients were from 10 different campuses and locations across the Northern Lakes College service region, including Chateh, Gift Lake, Grouard, High Prairie, McLennan, Peace River, Peerless Lake, Slave Lake, along with Northern Lakes College program sites in the Peace River Correctional Centre and Grande Prairie.



The evening is an opportunity to express appreciation and recognition to long-serving employees whose dedication and hard work contribute to the success of college students.



Members of the board of governors, family members, and co-workers spent an enjoyable evening celebrating the long-service recipients and retirees.



Northern Lakes College acknowledges service in five-year increments and gives special recognition for 20 years of service and more.



The event highlighted the individual career accomplishments of the 20-year and 30-year service recipients, along with retirees who attended.



Anecdotes and stories illustrated the dedicated service, career accomplishments, commitment and enthusiasm of each employee.

NLC retirees, long-service award employees

Retirees

Shirley Harkness

Linda Howell

Sylvia Pratt

Pam Wilson

30 Years of Service

Debra Lafoy Caissie

20 Years of Service

Lorna Duchesneau

Paul Hardy

Kim Nichols

Rene Ouellette

15 Years of Service

Bonnie Gardner

Shirley Harkness

Lynn Panasiuk

Sylvia Pratt

Helen Jane Shawyer

Carol Schamp

Monica Schuhmacher

Alfred Supernault

10 Years of Service

Shirley Becker

Nereo Bolzon

Paul Chaulk

Ata Ibdah

Tim Locke

Cindy Martin

Randah Mouallem

Connie Netowastanum

Janice Obichon

Lorilee Oldford

Lawrence Riley

5 Years of Service

Jade Auger

Margaret Didzena

Ann Everatt

Shawna Goulet

Melanie Halcrow

Jennifer Larmand

Crystal Providence

Jeff VanWyck

Eric Willier

Heather-Lynn Willier