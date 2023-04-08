Close race predicted in LSL by NDP’s Larivee

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake NDP candidate Danielle Larivee has been squeezing in some weekend and evening campaigning lately.

But this month she’s taking time off work (with the United Nurses of Alberta) and hitting the campaign trail full-time.

Larivee says she doesn’t pay too much attention to the polls (they recently have showed the UCP and NDP more or less dead even, provincially), but is willing to make a prediction.

“It is fair to say it’s going be a very close election,” she says.

“And Lesser Slave Lake is going to be part of that, I think.”

Larivee has got her work cut out for her, with the United Conservative Party holding the seat, not to mention coping with a fairly widespread idea in these parts that the NDP would be bad for the economy. Asked specifically to address that issue, Larivee says when the NDP took power in 2015, there was a worldwide recession in process, the price of oil was way down and nobody was investing.

“The same thing was happening in Saskatchewan at the same time,” she says, “and it had a Conservative government.”

The economy is much better now – largely due to the price of a barrel of oil. So it’s now a question of “how do we position Alberta for success, and stability, long-term?”

Yes, how do we?

Larivee says the NDP engaged former ATB chief economist Todd Hirsch to answer that question. From that, the NDP has come up with a competitiveness, jobs, and investment strategy it will be campaigning on. Part of the strategy is to support innovation across all industries, she says, which should make the province more attractive for investors.

“We want Alberta to be a global energy leader,” Larivee adds.

However, when she knocks on doors, Larivee says she isn’t hearing concerns about how the NDP would manage the economy. More than anything, she’s hearing about the cost of living.

“Affordability is one of the major issues for families right now,” she says.

The government can’t wave a magic wand and make all the bad things go away, Larivee says.

But there are things it can do to make a difference in the cost of living. One of them, she says, would be to get rid of the costly idea of replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force. It would involve downloading more costs onto municipalities, which would have to pass those on to their ratepayers. An NDP government would chuck the provincial police force idea right off the bat, Larivee says.

What else?

“We’re committed to a real cap on auto insurance,” Larivee says.

“And action on electricity prices.”

The other major worry Larivee says she’s hearing on people’s doorsteps is about health care.

“People are very worried about it,” she says.

One thing they are worried about, Larivee continues, is a move toward privatization, which Larivee claims Premier Danielle Smith has said she supports in some cases. The NDP doesn’t support privatization of health care, Larivee says.

Finally, one more thing Larivee says she hears fairly often when she’s knocking on doors is along the lines of, “My family has always supported the conservatives.”

Her response to that is that the Progressive Conservatives no longer exist. Further, she says, the current UCP should not be mistaken for the PCs of the Peter Lougheed era. Policy-wise, the NDP is a lot closer to that than the UCP is, she asserts.

The provincial election is expected to be in late May of this year, but it has yet to be officially announced. So far in Lesser Slave Lake, Larivee and UCP candidate Scott Sinclair are the only declared candidates.