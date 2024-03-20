Cinderella Project offers once-in-a-lifetime option

Peter and Tina Neufeld have introduced a Cinderella Project to the Peace Treasures Consignment in the Riverdrive Mall in Peace River. The project allows people to donate their old graduation and prom dresses to youth who are financially unable to purchase their own.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Nearly every young woman has a desire to feel like a Disney Princess at least once in their lives, and Peace Treasures Consignment is trying to help make that dream come true.

Owners Tina and Peter Neufeld have created a program at their consignment store in Peace River’s Riverdrive Mall that will allow people to donate their old graduation and prom dresses to young people who may not be able to afford to purchase their own.

This is the first year the couple has introduced Cinderella Project to their store, and Tina says they’ve already had a lot of interest in the program.

“With the way things are now, a lot of girls are worried about not being able to go to prom because they cannot afford a dress,” says Tina.

“Now with this program, they can come in and choose a dress for free to wear to their event. We have dresses, shoes, and some accessories,” she adds.

Tina says they have already had 42 dresses donated to the program, and they’re hoping that young people from the community will take advantage of the program.

“Some people have come to us, asking us to start something like this to help them,” says Tina. “One dress has already been taken.”

Tina and Peter have had the consignment for about nine months, assuming ownership after another woman chose to sell the store. They are also the managers of Riverdrive Mall, and they urge people to come out to check out all of the businesses in the mall.

Being a consignment store, if you have items that you would like to sell, the Neufelds will take in your items and will sell them on your behalf. Half of the total profit from the sell will be retained by the store, while the other half will be given back to the seller.

“I hope the store and the program do really well,” says Tina.

“I really love what I do so far, it’s great to help people get rid of their stuff and earn a little bit of money from their items.”

Call Tina at 1-403-654- 3058 or visit the store to donate items or to see if there’s a dress that would suit your needs.