Christmas decorations vandalized in Peace River

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Scrooge struck before Christmas in Peace River!

On Dec. 22-23, 2022, Peace Regional RCMP responded to two reports of Christmas displays and decorations being vandalized on private residential properties.

“These acts of mischief have caused physical and financial damages to personal property,” says Const. Patrick Lambert.

“It is unknown if these events are connected.”

If you have information regarding these crimes, please call Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.lcom, or by using the PS Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.