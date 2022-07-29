Child abduction false alarm – thankfully!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

All potential child abductions are taken extremely seriously by police, but one last week at Woodland Cree First Nation turned out be much ado about nothing.

Peace Regional RCMP responded to a complaint just before 3:30 p.m. on July 20 of an attempted child abduction on Whitehead Drive at Woodland Cree First Nation, reports Const. Laurent Mowbray, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Western Alberta District.

“It was reported that a 5-year-old child was playing in the front yard when an unknown male drove up in a dark blue SUV and asked the child to get into his vehicle so they could go on a vacation,” says Mowbray.

“The male drove off when the child’s mother came out of the house.”

Mowbray adds the same suspect approached another group of nearby children and attempted to lure them into his vehicle.

Police investigated and issued a second news release the next day.

“. . .no attempted child abduction occurred,” says Mowbray.

“The alleged suspect was a volunteer of a church group who was running a children’s day camp and was attempting to solicit children to join their camp due to low enrolment.”

A photo of the man circulated on social media, police do not know who released it.

“Upon seeing the photo, the church volunteer contacted the RCMP and was fully cooperative with the investigation,” says Mowbray.