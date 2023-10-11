Chess Club forms in High Prairie

A High Prairie teen has been successful in his efforts to form a Chess Club.

Aryan Ranjankumar’s love of the game prompted him to look for players in High Prairie. After talking to the High Prairie Municipal Library staff, they agreed to provide the venue for players each Monday at 6:30 p.m.

There is no charge to play and chess boards are provided.

For now, the club is limited to 12-17-year-olds. It is hoped an adult club will eventually form if enough interest is shown.

Ranjankumar, 13, recently moved to High Prairie and wants to share his passion of chess with local players.

Library staff have noticed some youth in the summer reading program have taken a liking to the game. In fact, it was one of the most popular games during the annual sleepover in August.

Please call the library at (780) 523-3838 and ask for Jayna for more information.