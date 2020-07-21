Caught red-handed with stolen goods

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Berwyn man was literally caught red-hand- ed with stolen property after a dispute at a self-storage facility.



On July 4, at about 5 p.m., Peace Regional RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a local self-storage facility, says Sgt. Dave Browne.



“Police attended the business and encountered an individual associated to one of the storage units, who was exhibiting erratic behaviour,” says Browne.



“While interacting with this individual, police observed stolen property items, leading to an investigation that resulted in the application for and execution of a search warrant on the associated storage locker. Multiple stolen industrial equipment items were recovered as a result of the search, of an estimated combined value of approximately $30,000.”



As a result, Kyle Patrick Neel, 36, faces six charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order, two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a probation order, and possession of ammunition while prohibited.



Neel appeared before Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody pending a judicial interim release hearing.



Neel then appeared in Peace River provincial court on July 6 and reserved plea to Aug. 17.