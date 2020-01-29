A Francophone dance troupe performed at last year’s Carnaval St. Isidore.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The popular Carnaval de St. Isidore returns Feb. 14-16 for the 38th year.



Francophone culture comes alive with a variety of activities and colourful performers at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre organized by the Society of the Culture Community Centre.



Invasion des Emojiis is the theme for 2020.



“The Carnaval has a long-standing reputation for its great program of awesome francophone entertainment and a variety of unique winter activities, such as snow sculpting and log sawing contests, horse-drawn hay rides and outdoor fun,” says Rachelle Bergeron, a member of the organizing committee.



“Of course, there is also the great French-Canadian food experience, such as our famous poutine, tourtière and maple snow taffy.”



Many other activities are planned, including a bonfire, face painting, a toboggan hill, a maze and a geocache treasure hunt for children and adults.



A full lineup of entertainers and from the local region and around Alberta will take centre stage.



Former young Falher-area singer Renelle Ray, Plein Soleil and Party d’cuisine are among the local entertainers.



Other headliners feature Les Rats d’Swompe, the Daniel Gervais Band, Roger Dallaire and Isabelle Cliché.



An important part of the festival success is the annual King and Queen competition, Bergeron says.



Eight teen students from all over the Peace region are vying for the title.



They include female contestants Mia Maisonneuve of Guy, Isabelle Thibeault of Falher and Aimé Gagnon of Peace River.



Male contestants are Justin Aubin of Girouxville, Étienne Crappier of St-Isidore, Samuel Velie of St-Isidore, Wyatt Cuthbertson of Whitemud and Zacharie Aubin of Guy.



Each student is required to sell tickets.



For each five books that are sold their name is entered into a draw that occurs during the opening ceremony.



The first male and female contestant to have five draws is crowned King and Queen of the Carnaval.



Participants are also expected to participate in several activities during the Carnaval and act as ambassadors during the event.



Children’s entertainer Isabelle la Wonderful will host a balloon-making workshop for all ages on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon before she is performs children’s show in the Gazebo at 1 p.m.



She will also be making balloons for children throughout the weekend.



The Carnaval attracts large crowds of people from all over Alberta and other provinces.



“We expect over 2,000 people during the weekend, as well as 600-plus students on the first day,” Bergeron says.



“Since 1982, the annual celebration gives people a taste of the vibrant francophone culture of northern Alberta.”



For more information, phone [780]) 624-8481, e-mail to explorestisidore@gmail.com, visit the website at centreculturelstisidore.ca or Facebook @stisidore.culturel.