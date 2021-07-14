Carjacker sought after incident at Grimshaw

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding the identity of a man involved in an armed carjacking.



Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says on July 9 police received a 911 call at about 5:30 a.m.



“…an armed carjack- ing of a semi-tractor trailer unit parked in Grimshaw,” she says.



“It was reported that the suspect had control of the semi-tractor trailer unit and was heading northbound on Highway 35.”



The driver of the semi-tractor trailer unit was not physically injured during the incident.



Later, police located the semi-tractor trailer unit abandoned in a remote area north of Dixonville, Alta., and established containment. The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Service attended and a search of the area was conducted; however, the suspect was not located. The search was halted.



“During the search, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.” says Fontaine.



The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is described as male, about 5’8” with a slim build, in his mid-20s to late-30s with a dark complexion.



Peace Regional RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to the incident, or if anyone has dash cam footage between the hours of 5:15-7 a.m. on Highway 53 between Grimshaw and Manning, Alta. on July 9.



Police add if anyone sees anything suspicious in the area to contact them at [780] 624-6677 or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips. com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



The investigation continues.