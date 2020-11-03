Calliou, Dubrule win McLennan byelection

Terry Calliou

Luc Dubrule

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Terry Calliou and Luc Dubrule were elected to Town of McLennan council in a byelection Oct. 26.



Calliou topped the polls with 86 votes while Luc Dubrule garnered 85 votes to fill two vacant seats for councillor. Nathan Wilson finished third with 39 votes while former councillor Margaret Jacob received 24 votes.



Calliou and Dubrule were scheduled to be sworn in Oct. 29 at the start of the organizational meeting, says returning officer Lorraine Willier, town CAO.



Both will complete a term that ends before the next general election Oct. 18, 2021.



Calliou was seeking a seat to help revive the community.



“I want to contribute to the growth and revitalizing the Town of McLennan,” says Call- iou, a resident of the community for 10 years.



“My three main concerns are the decline in businesses in town, the decline in population and high property taxes in town,” he says.



Calliou also wants to know why people and families move into McLennan and build on that.



Calliou adds the town needs to move forward in a planned way.



“I want council to review and examine the Town of McLennan’s economic development vision and long-term goals,” Calliou says.



Dubrule was also running to help the town thrive and grow.



“We need growth and to develop opportunities to keep the younger generations from moving away and to draw new people to our town,” he says.



“We also need to develop community-based events to draw interest to our town.”



Dubrule joined the McLennan Local Recreation Board after he moved back and also volunteered in Edmonton and Canmore for various groups and events.



“We also need to reduce operating costs and reduce spending, where possible,” he says.



To attract new businesses to McLennan, he suggests council consider a tax-free period or deferral to help them set up show.



A total of 121 electors voterd in the byelection.



A byelection in September 2019 for one vacancy for a two-year term for one year drew 111 voters.

The vote

Candidate Vote

*Terry Calliou 86

*Luc Duvrule 85

Nathan Wilson 39

Margaret Jacob 24

*Elected