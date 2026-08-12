Calling all youth to Nerf Wars!

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services is gearing up to have a battle for the ages, and they want your children and youth to come out to have some fun.

“NERF Wars is essentially a fun event we hold so that children that like to play with NERF blasters, have a chance to play with other kids they may not have known yet,” says community programmer Tianna Todd.

“NERF Wars will be held in Donnelly at Parc Regalo Park. We will be there at 1:30 p.m. and will stay till around 3 p.m.”

NERF Wars will be held on Aug. 17 and will be best suited for children ages six to 12 years.

“FCSS Fun Squad is hosting this as a way to bring kids to parks and enjoy playing with one another again,” says Todd.

“We are hoping to have the local Royal Canadian Mounted Police show up again.”

Todd says they chose the age group of six to 12 to ensure the kids will be able to work a NERF blaster.

“We do have some NERF blasters for children who don’t have any, but always encourage kids to bring their own,” says Todd.

“The thing that is so special about NERF Wars is we try to involve the local RCMP attachment for these events to show kids that cops and other first responders are not scary. With RCMP there, kids will be able to ask questions, see a car and hear the sirens, all while playing with friends.”

Todd adds the afternoon will be a ton of fun, so she urges everyone to come out to play, have fun, and have a huge battle amongst all their friends.

For more information on the event, please phone FCSS at (780) 837-2220.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter