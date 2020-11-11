Cadotte Lake man’s attempt to flee police proves futile

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Cadotte Lake man is facing several charges after Peace River Regional RCMP completed a warrant roundup last week.



Police were conducting an investigation Oct. 30 into the whereabouts of a man wanted on 15 outstanding warrants for various offences related to multiple investigations, says Cpl. Dean- na Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



“At approximately 11 p.m., [police] attended a residence in the community of Cadotte Lake, looking for a subject wanted on outstanding warrants; however, the subject fled out of the house into a vehicle that was concealed in nearby trees. The subject fled in the vehicle, narrowly missing a police vehicle,” she says.



Police conducted patrols in search of the suspect vehicle and located it a short time later. A traffic stop was set up, but the suspect vehicle failed to stop for police and continued at a high rate of speed.



“RCMP members located the suspect vehicle a short distance away lodged on some rocks down an all-terrain vehicle trail,” says Fontaine.



The chase did not end there.



“Following a short foot pursuit, RCMP took the suspect into custody.”



A search of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of crystal meth, oxycodone, a conducted energy weapon, and a quantity of Canadian currency.



Edward Floyd Flett, 36, of Cadotte Lake, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance [crystal meth and oxycodone] for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, flight from police, and possession of restricted device.



Following a judicial hearing, Flett was remanded.



His bail was not spoken to and he is scheduled to attend Peace River provincial court Nov. 16 to enter pleas on all charges.