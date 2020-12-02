Bus driver pleads not guilty

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A bus driver charged after an accident near Valleyview appeared in court for the first time Nov. 19.



Dawn Knapp was charged with a single count of careless driving after her school bus crashed on Highway 665 near Range Road 212. The Sept. 23 accident saw two students sent to hospitals in Grande Prairie and Edmonton.



The family of one of those students has retained a lawyer and may be taking further legal action.



Knapp was driving for Golden Arrow, the bus company contracted to handle the route.



Northern Gateway School Division had initially downplayed the seriousness of the incident and deleted family comments on a social media announcement about the crash.



Knapp entered a plea of not guilty.



The presiding judge set the trial for Jan. 7, 2021.