Boycott will harm local businesses

AFL-led initiative targets UCP donors

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce says it supports a statement by Alberta Chambers of Commerce opposing a boycott campaign being organized by the Alberta Federation of Labour.



AFL has launched a website and map, boycottucpdonors.ca, listing businesses who contributed to pro-UCP third party advertisers and political action committees.



La Crete Sawmills is listed as having contributed over $20,000. Some Grande Prairie businesses such as Nor-Lan Chrysler Inc. and Windsor Motors also appear on the list for having contributed over $5,000. Whitecap Chevrolet Buick GMC in Slave Lake also contributed over $5,000.



The Peace River Chamber says the boycott could affect two local franchises, “and both are very generous donators to our community.”



In the ACC statement, president and CEO Ken Kobly says, “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and historic economic recession, it’s disappointing to see the Alberta Federation of Labour launch a boycott campaign that will weaken local economies and harm already-struggling community job creators.



“Regardless of political stripe, Alberta businesses need our support now more than ever if they are going to survive these unprecedented challenges.”



Premier Jason Kenney has called the AFL boycott “deeply disturbing” and “un-Albertan.”



In response, AFL has launched another website to catalogue cuts to education, healthcare and more, KennysCuts.ca, and says they believe the UCP’s government’s cuts are “unAlbertan” and “deeply disturbing.”