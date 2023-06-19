Boil water advisory lifted

Alberta Health Services reported June 8 that the boil water advisory implemented June 4 at Peavine Metis Settlement is lifted.

AHS says satisfactory water quality has been restored prompting the lifting of the advisory.

“All residents and businesses in Peavine Metis Settlement can return to normal water consumption practices; boiling is no longer required,” reads an AHS news release.

“Information about flushing lines following a boil water advisory and other information can be accessed online.”

Residents with health concerns can contact Health Link to speak with a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free at 811.