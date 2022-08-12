Boil water advisory lifted at East Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Satisfactory water quality has been restored at East Prairie Metis Settlement, says Alberta Health Services [AHS] in a news release.

As a result, the boil water advisory issued July 18 was lifted Aug. 5.

An “issue” with the water system at East Prairie prompted [AHS] to issue the advisory. All residents and businesses connected to the distribution system were advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before any consumption.

AHS monitored the situation, including sampling and testing of drinking water to ensure it was safe for consumption, until repairs were made.

Residents with health concerns are advised to contact Health Link to speak with a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free, at 811.