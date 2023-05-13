Boil water advisory issued for Riverbend

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Due to safety concerns with the water system related to ongoing wildfire activity in the area, Alberta Health Services (AHS), has issued a boil water advisory for the Riverbend Water Co-op, as a precautionary measure, on May 7.

At the time of the news release, the area was under evacuation due to nearby wildfire activity.

The advisory is in place for any remaining water within the water system, and when water service is restored.

All residents and businesses are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before any consumption, including drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices, making ice, etc.

Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled. For hand-washing, wash with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying your hands.

Residents may instead choose to purchase bottled water for consumption for the duration of the advisory.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of the drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption, prior to lifting the advisory.

The advisory remains in effect.