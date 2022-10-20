Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The boil water advisory continues for users tapped into the Smoky River Water Commission (SRWC).

But it is not from a lack of effort from crews trying to solve the problem, Town of Falher CAO James Bell told council at its Oct. 12 meeting.

“Crews are working extremely hard to solve the issue,” he said.

Involved in problem solving efforts is trying different fixes but the problem is it takes a day to discover if the fix worked. If it doesn’t, crews try another avenue.

The Town of Falher does not run the water plant but purchases water. The plant is operated by the SRWC.

Bell has kept residents informed of the situation. After the advisory was implemented Oct. 5, he issued updates on the town’s website on Oct. 5, Oct. 11 and Oct. 14.

“We continue to battle the turbidity contravention,” Bell wrote Oct. 14.

“We switched chemicals on Tuesday night and we are still seeing similar turbidity numbers. We are starting to see cooler temperatures on the raw water and the high pH is starting to reduce as well which should help things along.”

At the time of writing, Bell advised a drinking water operations specialist from Alberta Environment and Parks from Edmonton was arriving Oct. 15 to spend the weekend doing numerous tests to find the cause.

“Then find a way to treat it,” wrote Bell, who credits the commission for its efforts.

“The Smoky River Water Commission is working tirelessly on this urgent matter and the Town of Falher thanks them for the ongoing work.

“We also thank the public for their understanding and patience,” he added.