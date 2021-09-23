Body found in burned trailer at Falher

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A fire in Falher has turned into tragedy after a body was found inside the structure.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the fatal fire.

RCMP report the fire occurred Sept. 22 at about 1:15 p.m. when McLennan RCMP and Smoky River Fire Services responded to the fire on Central Avenue in Falher.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the burnt trailer.

The remains are being transported to the medical examiner who will be working with the RCMP in determining identity and cause of death.

Police add due to winds, the fire caused damage to the neighbouring house and apartment complex.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and is being led by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of McLennan RCMP, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and a fire investigator.