Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The RCMP Alberta Major Crimes Unit as taken over an investigation after a body was found deceased in a burned building March 15.

RCMP Media Relations Officer for the Western District, Cpl. Gina Slaney, says police responded to the incident at 4:54 a.m. at Girouxville and made the discovery.

At this time, no other details are being released.

Slaney anticipates an update will be released by RCMP later today [March 16.]