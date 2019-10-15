Big Lakes County, Smoky River share vision

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Shared services for the M.D. of Smoky River and Big Lakes County are part of an Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework.



Big Lakes council adopted the ICF bylaw at its regular meeting Oct. 9.



The Alberta Municipal Government Act requires municipalities to develop an ICF with all municipalities that share common borders, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The bylaw identifies services provided by both municipalities, which services are best shared and how services can be provided on an inter-municipal basis will be delivered and funded.



“Both municipalities have a history of working together to provide municipal services to residents on an inter-municipal basis,” Olansky says.



Services include emergency services, road and bridge projects, gravel resources, recreation services at Little Smoky Ski Area, library services and social housing.



“We have been working on these together,” Olansky says.



Both municipalities share a priority to work together with the M.D. of Greenview and the provincial government to develop an upgraded bridge crossing on the Old High Prairie Road over the Little Smoky River.



Big Lakes and Smoky River councils agree that each municipality will continue to provide various services independently.



Services include water and wastewater, emergency services, recreation, transportation, solid waste, transportation, municipal administration, agricultural services, pest control, weed control, animal control, property assessment service, bylaw enforcement and information technology.



The ICF was prepared by Vicinia Planning and Engagement Inc. through a grant to the M.D. of Smoky River.



No issues were raised during the public engagement process, Olansky says.