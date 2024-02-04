Big Lakes County bursary expands to include livestock veterinarians

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Trying to recruit veterinarians for livestock in the High Prairie region, Big Lakes County has expanded the focus of its newly-named Livestock Veterinary Services Bursary.

At is regular meeting Jan. 24, council revised the policy that was originally adopted May 25, 2022 to offer bursaries for veterinarians for large animals with an annual budget of $40,000.

Council approved a recommendation from their Agricultural Service Board to update the policy to expand the scope of veterinary services to attract more candidates.

It was also suggested by the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (UCFM), Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations, told council.

The Big Lakes region has struggled to attract and retain veterinary services providers who are willing to prioritize full-service livestock care, he said.

“This is an experience we share with many other rural municipalities,” Cymbaluk said.

He added the changes will open the door wider to attract potential livestock veterinarians.

“These amendments help expand the scope of eligible veterinary professionals and should increase the interest we receive for the bursaries,” Cymbaluk said.

“It will also ensure we achieve the livestock services desired without being overly prescriptive.”

Under the updated policy, the County now offers applicants:

A $20,000 bursary annually for a veterinarian;

An $8,000 bursary annually for a registered veterinary technologist;

$1,000 monthly to a maximum $4,000 per year per student to a combined maximum of $12,000 available for students taking practicum placements or summer work opportunities in Big Lakes County.

Recruiting two working veterinarians for both bursaries remains a priority for the County, the policy states.

If not being filled, priority will be given to one registered veterinary technologist followed by a maximum of $12,000 worth of student bursaries.

The original policy was adopted in 2022 to offer an annual contract of $20,000 for a practising veterinarian and a bursary of $20,000 for student pursuing a career in the field.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt agreed the scope needs to expand after the original policy did not attract any applications.

“I like the idea we’re trying something different,” Hunt said.

Based on consultation with professionals in the field, administration and the ASB recommend the policy expand the scope of eligible applicants – that now includes registered veterinary technologists – and to shift away from the return-to-service approach for students and focus on incentives for summer work and practicum placements for students from the UCFM and other veterinary academic institutions.

A recipient must agree to commit to being available to perform both acute and long-term livestock veterinary services within peak seasons of need inclusive of emergency care and provision of adequately diverse routine services including, but not limited to, herd health supports, diagnostics, pregnancy and semen testing.

In early 2023, the county spoke with officials from the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association (ABVMA).

“They were looking to showcase our municipal approach as a proactive approach to address a global-scale issue of veterinary shortages,” Cymbaluk says.

“This culminated in an opportunity for our ASB to meet with representatives of the ABVMA and the UCFM when they were in Grande Prairie in summer 2023,” Cymbaluk says.

The former owner of the High Prairie Veterinary Clinic – Mosaic Veterinary Services – was unable to attract a livestock-oriented veterinarian to work full time out of the clinic, which left the clinic reliant on locum veterinarians willing to provide rotational livestock services.”

The rotational nature of those locums limited availability of emergency services for livestock.