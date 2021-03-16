Big hearts, big donation

Smoky River FCSS director Crystal Tremblay, left, accepts a $3,826.57 donation from Falher IGA manager Nolan Parker on March 9 from proceeds raised during the Falher IGA Holiday Food Bank Drive.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Christmas holiday promotion at Falher has made many people happy, and showcased just how high community spirit is in the town.



Falher IGA raised $3,826.57 during its Holiday Food Bank Drive promotion, which they officially donated to Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, who will forward the funds to the High Prairie & District Food Bank Society’s Falher satelite food bank. All money will be spent to benefit Smoky River clients.



IGA manager Nolan Parker says the promotion began about three weeks before Christmas.



“We asked customers to donate $2 or an amount of their choice,” says Parker. “Lots of people gave more than $2.”



The presentation was made March 9.



“I want to show the people who donated their generosity,” says Parker. I want the customers to get recognition for their generosity.



“We can be proud of our community. When we all pull together, look what we can achieve.”



Parker adds Falher raised more money than much larger centres with similar promotions.



Smoky River FCSS director Crystal Tremblay accepted the donation. FCSS works with the parent organization in High Prairie to run the food bank locally.



“We’re extremely grateful for IGA for the program they did for the food bank and all community members who donated to this cause,” says Tremblay.



“It warms my heart to see there are so many caring individuals.”



She says she thought donations would be down this year [2020], but they in fact increased.



“It far surpassed others years. Amazing!



“This will help keep our shelves stocked,” Tremblay concludes.



Thanks to the efforts of Falher IGA and customers, Christmas was brighter for many.